Gold prices fall by Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices fell in local and international markets, with one tola dropping to Rs533,762, while silver rose, reaching Rs8,914 per tola and Rs7,642 per 10 grams.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Gold prices declined in local market on Friday amid downward trend in international market.

In the international bullion market, gold dropped $34 per ounce to $5,110.

This decrease also affected the local market, where the price of one tola of gold fell by Rs3,400 to Rs533,762.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,915, reaching Rs457,614.

Conversely, silver prices rose, with one tola increasing by Rs104 to Rs8,914 and 10 grams rising by Rs89 to Rs7,642.

