SBP releases data on banking deposits and investments in Pakistan

Pakistan’s banking deposits fell 2.1% in January 2026, while annual growth reached 18.2%; bank loans decreased, and investment in government securities rose to Rs38.83 trillion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released updated data on the country’s banking deposits, loans, and investments.

According to the SBP, banking deposits declined by 2.1% in January 2026, falling from Rs37.43 trillion to Rs36.64 trillion. However, deposits increased by 18.2% over the past year.

Officials reported that loans issued by banks decreased by 3% year-on-year and 2.1% over the past month, falling from Rs14.72 trillion to Rs14.29 trillion.

The State Bank’s data further indicated that banks’ investments rose by 29.4% over the year and 2.5% in the past month. In January 2026, investments in government securities reached Rs38.83 trillion.

The figures highlight shifting trends in Pakistan’s banking sector, reflecting a rise in investment activities alongside a reduction in lending.



