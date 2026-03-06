Minister highlights shipping opportunities as global trade routes face challenges

The meeting reviewed potential risks and opportunities for the country’s maritime sector in light of shifting global trade routes and disruptions in key international waterways.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess emerging logistical challenges facing Pakistan’s trade, particularly in the energy sector, amid evolving geopolitical tensions in the region.

The 11-member committee, constituted on the directives of the Prime Minister to formulate a comprehensive response strategy aimed at safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime trade interests, has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within two days.

Speaking at the meeting, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s ports possess significant untapped potential to attract international shipping lines for transshipment operations, which could also ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the country’s maritime sector.

The meeting reviewed potential risks and opportunities for the country’s maritime sector in light of shifting global trade routes and disruptions in key international waterways.

Junaid Chaudhry said the initiative reflected the government’s proactive approach to protecting Pakistan’s maritime interests while capitalising on changing global trade dynamics.

The participants deliberated on possible opportunities arising from the reported closure of major international shipping corridors and discussed measures to strengthen Pakistan’s position as a viable alternative transit and transshipment destination.

The committee also reviewed proposals for amendments to relevant rules and regulations if required aimed at facilitating international transshipment operations through on-dock and off-dock terminals to enhance efficiency and ease of doing business.



Special focus was placed on fully leveraging the potential of Gwadar Port as a regional transshipment hub and positioning it as an alternative of regional instability.

Chairmen of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, Gwadar Port Authority also attended the meeting through zoom and briefed on the current operational readiness, highlighting available capacity for container transshipment, bulk cargo handling, and refueling services.

Members of the committee include Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Vice Admiral (R) Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, the secretaries of the ministries of maritime affairs, commerce, and petroleum and natural resources, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Director General of the National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Member (Customs) FBR, Additional Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Senior Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce.

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani also made an insightful contribution during the meeting, emphasizing the need for the committee to present solid, practical, and time-bound recommendations to effectively address the emerging challenges facing Pakistan’s maritime trade.

Junaid Chaudhry concluded saying that with coordinated planning and timely policy decisions, Pakistan can transform its ports into key transshipment and logistics hubs, strengthening the country’s position in global maritime trade while ensuring long-term economic sustainability.