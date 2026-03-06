Govt mulls remote work, online classes rules to conserve energy amid Mideast crisis

Iran has closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, through which roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas supply passes through.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is considering a range of options to conserve energy which include ordering corporate offices to ensure work-from-home facility for staff and directing universities to shift classes online, a senior official confirmed on Thursday as the ongoing Middle East conflict threatens to disrupt the global supply of petroleum products.

These proposals were discussed by a cabinet committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to monitor petroleum prices on Wednesday. The committee meets daily to review the stock of petroleum products in Pakistan and assess the evolving regional situation.

Iran has closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, through which roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas supply passes through.

Pakistan relies heavily on Middle Eastern crude oil, with the majority of its energy imports typically transiting through the strait, making any disruption a major risk to domestic fuel supplies.

“Yes, proposals such as work-from-home for corporate offices and online classes for higher education institutions were discussed in the high-level committee,” a senior official of the finance ministry told Arab News on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“However, final decisions will be taken in a couple of days after the action plan is finalized based on priority areas.”

The official said the government may also advise the public to avoid unnecessary travel, adding that fuel supplies would be ensured for various industries and other critical sectors.