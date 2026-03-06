Pakistan earns $600,000 per day from flights using its airspace

According to sources, before the Middle East situation, 500 flights used to pass through Pakistan's airspace daily. The increase in overflying flights has increased daily revenue by nearly $150,000.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The situation in the Middle East has led to an increase in flights passing through Pakistan's airspace.

The number of flights passing through Pakistan's airspace has increased by 10 percent, the number of overflying flights per day has exceeded 700, and the CAA is earning more than $600,000 per day from the increase in overflying flights.

According to sources, before the Middle East situation, 500 flights used to pass through Pakistan's airspace daily. The increase in overflying flights has increased daily revenue by nearly $150,000.

It should be noted that overflying refers to flights that have their destination at an airport in another country but use the airspace of another country to reach their designated airport.

According to sources, in view of the current situation, some more airlines have also sought permission to use Pakistani airspace.

The increase in the number of overflying flights has also increased the revenue of civil aviation. Overflying flights pay the CAA in dollars.

