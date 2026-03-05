Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise by $87million, says SBP

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $87 million last week, with State Bank holdings reaching $16.3 billion and total national reserves climbing to $21.43 billion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded an increase of $87 million during the previous week, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said its official reserves rose to $16.30 billion as of February 27. The increase reflects an improvement in the country’s external financial position amid ongoing economic stabilization efforts.

According to the SBP, the total foreign exchange reserves held by the country reached $21.4339 billion during the period under review.

The data further showed that commercial banks held $5.1339 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan has been closely monitoring its reserves as they play a critical role in supporting imports, stabilizing the currency market, and maintaining investor confidence in the economy.