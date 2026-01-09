Govt finalizes draft of Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2026–30

The policy outlines the training of an additional 50,000 skilled workers for mobile and electronics manufacturing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Industries and Production has finalized a draft of the Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2026–30, aimed at boosting local production.

According to the draft, the government plans to produce up to 50 percent of mobile phone components locally over the next five to eight years. It also targets $700 million in exports of mobile and electronic devices, with the sector’s potential estimated at $2 billion.

The policy outlines the training of an additional 50,000 skilled workers for mobile and electronics manufacturing. Laptops, tablets, and point-of-sale devices will be produced using at least 30 percent locally sourced components, which is expected to reduce production costs by up to five percent. The initiative is also projected to generate Rs148 billion in levies during the policy period.

Officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production said the policy will be implemented in consultation with all relevant stakeholders. They emphasized that expanding local manufacturing will help attract investment, strengthen the economy, and support the government’s broader economic objectives.

As part of these objectives, the government aims to achieve 5 to 6 percent economic growth by the end of its term while keeping the IMF program on track. Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to cooperate with the business community to facilitate investment.

The Ministry of Planning has also prepared a five-year plan to raise exports to $60 billion, focusing on eight key sectors, including agriculture, industry, manufacturing, services, information technology, and mining. Officials noted that current export growth is significantly below the required pace to meet the target.

The policy is expected to be formally launched after approval from the IMF.

