PSX sees mixed activity amid cautious trading

PSX recorded mixed trading on Friday, with the index at 185,594.71, up 0.03%. The market showed cautious sentiment ahead of the weekend, with 209 stocks advancing and 245 declining.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday recorded a mixed trading activity as investors seem to be cautious on last day of the business week.

The current index stands at 185,594.71 point, showing an increase of 51.70 points or 0.03% as investors have adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the weekend.

The market reached a high of 186,180.32 points and a low of 184,987.26 points during the session, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.

The previous close was recorded at 185,543.01, indicating only a slight change in overall performance.

In previous session, the benchmark KSE-100 index closed bearish, losing 975.70 points, a negative change of 0.52 percent, to settle at 185,543.01 points compared to 186,518.72 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,433.986 million shares with a traded value of Rs 91.336 billion, against 1,329.490 million shares valuing Rs 86.587 billion in the previous session.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 209 advanced, 245 declined, while 27 remained unchanged.

