Gold prices surge by Rs3,400 per tola

Gold prices rose on Friday, with global gold climbing by $34 to $4,472/oz. Locally, 24K gold surged by Rs3,400 to Rs469,562/tola, while silver rose by Rs70 to Rs8,195/tola.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices have surged in both international and local markets, marking a significant increase on Friday.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold saw a rise of $34 per ounce, bringing the new global price of gold to $4,472 per ounce.

On the local front, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs3,400, reaching Rs469,562, while the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs2,915, reaching Rs402,573.

In addition to gold, the price of silver also experienced a notable increase. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs70, now standing at Rs8,195, while the price of silver per 10 grams moved up by Rs60, reaching Rs7,025.

