PSX sets another record, crosses 186,000 points mark

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking rally on Wednesday as renewed investor confidence pushed the benchmark KSE-100 Index past the historic milestone of 186,000 points for the first time.

On the third trading day of the business week, the market opened on a strong note, witnessing aggressive buying across key sectors. During early trading, the KSE-100 Index surged by more than 1,700 points to reach an all-time high of 186,768 points.

The sustained bullish momentum reflects growing optimism among investors amid improving economic indicators and positive market sentiment.

It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the stock market had already made history by closing at a record level. The KSE-100 Index had gained 2,653 points to settle at 185,062 points, marking its highest-ever closing position at the time.

Market analysts believe that continued stability and confidence could keep the upward trend intact in the coming sessions.