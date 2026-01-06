PSX turns bearish after early gains amid cautious trading sentiment

PSX saw a dip after early gains, with the KSE-100 index falling by 853.20 points to 181,555.03. Earlier, it hit an intraday high of 183,834.26. Market volume was 1.38B shares.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchanged recorded a dip after early gains as trading is underway amid cautious investor sentiment.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index plunged by 853.20 points to 181,555.03 points, reflecting a negative change of 0.47 percent compared to previous close of 182,408.23 points.

Earlier in the day, it recorded an increase of 1426 points to hit intraday high of 173,834.26 points before the bears took control of the trading floor.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 index on Monday closed bullish, gaining 3,373.31 points, a positive change of 1.88 percent, to settle all time high at 182,408.24 points compared to 179,034.93 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,384.300 million shares with a traded value of Rs 78.095 billion, against 1,113.099 million shares valuing Rs 64.340 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 20.509 trillion from Rs 20.213 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 483 active companies in the ready market, 256 advanced, 197 declined, while 30 remained unchanged.

