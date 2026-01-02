In-focus

Pakistan grants approval to Bangladesh airline for Dhaka-Karachi direct flights

Pakistan grants approval to Bangladesh airline for Dhaka-Karachi direct flights

Business

Pakistan has granted Biman Bangladesh Airlines permission for direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, valid until March 30, 2026, with the airline allowed to use Pakistan's airspace.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has granted permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the approval will be valid for three months, until March 30, 2026.

During this period, the airline will be allowed to use Pakistan's airspace for its approved route.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan has granted permission to British airline Norse Atlantic to operate flights.

In a message on Twitter, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that the airline will launch direct flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Islamabad.

He said increasing international airline flights to Pakistan would promote healthy competition in the aviation sector, which would result in providing world-class facilities to passengers and creating a balance in airfares.

In another X message, the Defence Minister said that after a long break of six years, PIA is resuming its direct flights to London Heathrow from March 29, 2026.

He said that this significant achievement is the result of the continuous hard work and efforts of Pakistan Civil Aviation and PIA, through which the international reputation of PIA, which was tarnished by an irresponsible statement by the former aviation minister, is being restored.

Khawaja Asif further said that initially, four flights will be operated per week, which are planned to be further increased in the future.
 

 

 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Business



Related News