PSX kicks off 2026 with strong gains as KSE-100 crosses 176,000 milestone

PSX kicked off 2026 with a strong gain of 2,036 points, reaching 176,090. Investor confidence in government policies and economic stability boosted the market after a prior bearish day.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the New Year on a strong note, with bullish momentum driving the market to a new high on Thursday.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index surged by an impressive 2,036.49 points, reaching 176,090.81 points, up from the previous close of 174,054.32 points.

This surge in the stock market is attributed to increased investor confidence in the government's policies and expectations of greater economic stability in 2026.

The robust buying activity reflects optimism about the nation's financial outlook and growing belief in the direction of current economic strategies.

A day earlier, the benchmark index closed bearish, losing 418.47 points, a negative change of 0.24 percent, to settle at 174,054.32 points compared to 174,472.80 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 957.239 million shares with a traded value of Rs 44.231 billion, against 851.044 million shares valuing Rs 44.903 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 19.690 trillion from Rs 19.693 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 221 advanced, 223 declined, while 37 remained unchanged.

