PTCL formally takes over Telenor Pakistan in major telecom milestone

PTCL has officially taken over Telenor Pakistan after purchasing 100pc shares, with Telenor and Orion Towers now PTCL subsidiaries.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a landmark move for Pakistan’s telecom industry, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has officially taken charge of Telenor Pakistan, completing the purchase of 100% issued shares of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers.

Starting today, Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of PTCL, alongside Ufone 4G and U Microfinance Bank. During the transition period, Telenor Pakistan will continue to function as a separate legal entity, while necessary regulatory approvals are processed.

Once those approvals are in place, PTML (Ufone 4G) and Telenor Pakistan will be merged to form one unified integrated company — a move expected to “change the game” in Pakistan’s telecom sector.

PTCL acknowledged and appreciated the two-decade-long contribution of Telenor ASA, stating that Telenor played a “big role” in raising service standards and expanding connectivity across Pakistan.

The company said this merger will allow both sides to join hands, pooling strengths and resources to build a platform focused on customer convenience, wider coverage, and faster innovation.

Looking ahead, the company born from the PTML-Telenor merger will work to boost network capacity, improve spectrum allocation, and deliver reliable, digital-ready services that keep pace with the changing needs of Pakistani consumers. PTCL says the move puts Pakistan “on the road” towards its digital future.