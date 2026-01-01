Vaccine policy aims at achieving industrial self-reliance: SAPM

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the policy is in line with prime minister’s vision of making Pakistan self-reliant in vaccine manufacturing.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - In a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s health security and achieving industrial self-reliance, the National Vaccine Policy is now ready to be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval in the coming days.

In this regard, a meeting co- chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Mustafa Kamal focused on the local manufacturing of vaccines, said a news release here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was announced that the Policy has been finalized and is now set for submission to the Prime Minister. The policy aims to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported vaccines by encouraging the local production of essential vaccines.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the policy is in line with prime minister’s vision of making Pakistan self-reliant in vaccine manufacturing. “This policy will initiate local vaccine production, which will ensure sustainable capacity building in both the health and industrial sectors,” he added.

He further noted that the policy will guarantee local production of vaccines, reduce reliance on imports, and serve as a milestone for Pakistan’s public health system and pharmaceutical industry.

The policy, he added, will deliver long-term benefits for the public, including affordability, accessibility, and national preparedness against future health emergencies.

Mustafa Kamal termed the Policy a critical need of the time, stating that it will help end Pakistan’s dependence on external sources for essential vaccines.

He assured that vaccine manufacturing under this policy will be carried out in accordance with international standards and global best practices.

