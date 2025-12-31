Price hike on New Year: LPG rates increased across Pakistan

OGRA has increased LPG prices by Rs 10.68 per kg, raising domestic cylinder rates to Rs 2,592.19 for January. The hike comes into effect tonight, impacting household expenses.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As the new year begins, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across the country.

According to an official notification, the per-kilogram price of LPG has been raised by Rs10.68, bringing the new rate to Rs219.67 per kg. In December, the LPG price was Rs209 per kg.

The price hike translates to an increase of Rs126.09 for a standard domestic LPG cylinder.

OGRA stated that the new prices will take effect from midnight tonight.

For January, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,592.19, up from Rs2,466.10 in December.

The increase comes at a time when households are already managing higher living costs, adding more pressure to monthly budgets.

