UAE raises minimum private sector salary for Emiratis to AED 6,000 in New Year

Previously, the minimum salary for Emirati employees in the private sector was AED 5,000

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The United Arab Emirates has announced a major economic relief for Emirati citizens working in the private sector at the start of the New Year.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the minimum monthly salary for all Emirati employees working in the private sector has been set at AED 6,000, effective January 1, 2026.

This amount is equivalent to approximately PKR 457,518.

Previously, the minimum salary for Emirati employees in the private sector was AED 5,000, which has now been significantly increased.

An official statement said the decision will apply to all Emirati citizens employed in private companies and will also be applicable to the issuance of new work permits, as well as the renewal and modification of existing permits.

Companies issuing two-year work permits will be required to pay the prescribed minimum wage.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has made it clear that strict action will be taken against companies that fail to comply with the new policy.

If a company pays an Emirati employee less than AED 6,000, no new work permits will be issued to that company from January 1, 2026, existing permits will not be renewed, and no amendments or modifications to work permits will be approved.

The government has granted companies time until June 30, 2026, to adjust salaries in line with the new policy.

If salaries are not updated by this deadline, heavy fines will be imposed on companies paying below the minimum wage starting July 1, 2026.

The ministry further stated that an advanced monitoring system has been introduced to ensure effective implementation of the decision.

Under this system, companies will receive automated notifications through smart applications and digital communication tools.

Officials said the move aims to ensure fair wages, improved economic security, and better working conditions for Emirati citizens employed in the private sector, while encouraging greater participation of the local workforce in private enterprises.