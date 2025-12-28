Punjab records higher sugar recovery as crushing season gains pace

“Lower temperatures slow down respiration in the cane plant, allowing more sucrose to accumulate, which ultimately increases recovery at mills,” he explained.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Punjab has recorded a noticeable improvement in sugar recovery as the ongoing crushing season gathers momentum, with falling temperatures helping enhance sucrose levels in sugarcane across major producing regions.

Sugar recovery in several areas has reached around 10 percent, providing relief to millers and boosting overall sugar output. The drop in night temperatures has played a key role in improving cane quality, particularly in southern districts of the province.

Talking to Wealth Pakistan, Dr Kashif Munir, Director of the Sugarcane Research Institute, Faisalabad, said the recent decline in temperatures to around 8–9 degrees Celsius during nights has significantly improved sugar accumulation in the crop.

“Lower temperatures slow down respiration in the cane plant, allowing more sucrose to accumulate, which ultimately increases recovery at mills,” he explained.

He said sugar recovery in central Punjab has also improved gradually and is now close to 9 percent in most districts. “As the crushing season progresses and temperatures continue to fall, further improvement in recovery levels is expected,” he added.

According to official data from the Punjab Cane Commissioner’s Office, the highest recovery rates have been recorded in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, while central Punjab is also showing steady improvement.

The increase in sugar production has begun to ease market pressure. Wholesale and ex-mill sugar prices have declined in major markets, including Lahore.

Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, wholesale sugar dealer Hafiz Zeeshan Ghafoori said improved supply has helped stabilise prices in the market. “With more sugar entering the market, prices are gradually easing, and retail rates are expected to come down further in the coming weeks,” he said, adding that retail prices currently range between Rs160 and Rs170 per kilogram.