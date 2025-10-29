Pakistan and China join hands for Quantum Technology under SIFC

SLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is moving forward on the tech highway with China as the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in quantum computing and advanced technologies.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is leading the push, deciding to set up a “National Center for Quantum Computing” under CPEC Phase II.

The center will focus on research, training, innovation, and expert exchanges, helping Pakistan step up to the global tech stage.

Under the agreement, both countries will work hand-in-hand in research and development, technology transfer, and developing modern industrial solutions. Experts say quantum computing is set to revolutionize healthcare, energy, climate change management, and cybersecurity.

Apart from scientific and industrial growth, quantum technology will open new avenues in defense, traffic management, and logistics. The involvement of Chinese tech companies is expected to stabilize Pakistan’s economy and boost local industries in line with global trends.

SIFC emphasized that promoting modern technologies is a top priority to build Pakistan’s sustainable development on the foundation of a digital revolution.



