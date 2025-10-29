Gold prices surge again after two-day pause

Gold prices rose globally and locally after a two-day pause, with significant increases per ounce and tola.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – After a two-day pause, gold prices rose again in both international and local markets today.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $35 per ounce, reaching a new level of $3,975 per ounce.

Influenced by global trends, local gold prices also rose.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs3,500, reaching Rs419,862, while the price per 10 grams rose by Rs3,000 to Rs359,963.

