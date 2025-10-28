Gold price slashes by Rs14,000 per tola

Gold and silver prices hit record lows globally and locally as strong dollar and reduced geopolitical tensions drive decline.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Due to a global decline in pure gold investment, the strengthening of the US dollar against major currencies, and easing geopolitical tensions, gold and silver prices have continued to fall in both international and local markets — marking the steepest drop in history today.

According to reports, the international bullion market saw gold prices plunge by $140 per ounce, bringing the rate down to $3,940.

Following the global trend, local bullion markets also witnessed a sharp fall on Tuesday, with the price of 24-karat gold dropping by Rs14,000 per tola to Rs416,362.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs12,300 to Rs356,963.

The price of silver also declined, with a Rs173 drop per tola to Rs4,924, and a Rs148 decrease per 10 grams to Rs4,221.

