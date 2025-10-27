Gold prices continue to plummet in global, local markets

Gold prices tumbled in both local and global markets, with per tola rates dropping by Rs 3,300 and global rates sliding by $33 amid ongoing market pressure and dollar strength.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The downward slide in gold prices shows no sign of stopping as both international and local markets witnessed a sharp drop once again.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs 3,300, bringing it down to Rs 430,362.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs 2,829, settling at Rs 368,966.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce slipped by $33, reaching $4,080.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola also took a hit, declining by Rs 27 to Rs 5,097.

Market experts say the global slowdown and a stronger US dollar have kept gold prices under pressure. Investors are reportedly keeping their fingers crossed, hoping the market stabilizes soon.