Gold prices take a nosedive once again

How low did they go? Gold prices in Pakistan dropped sharply after a $35 plunge in global rates. The local price per tola fell by Rs3,500 to Rs433,862, and 10 grams slipped by Rs3,100 to Rs371,966.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Gold prices continued their downward slide today, dropping by several thousand rupees as global rates tumbled sharply.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $35 per ounce, bringing it down to $4,115 — a significant dip that sent ripples across local markets.

Following the global trend, the price of gold in Pakistan also took a hit.

The per tola rate dropped by Rs3,500, settling at Rs433,862, while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs3,100 to Rs371,966.

Traders say the decline has caught many by surprise, as gold — often seen as a “safe haven” in uncertain times — seems to be losing its shine for now.

 

