Gold prices take a sharp dip after hitting record high

International gold prices tumble by $85 per ounce; local market sees a drop of over Rs7,500 per tola

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After reaching record heights, gold prices took a nosedive on Wednesday as both international and local markets witnessed a major fall.

According to market reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market dropped sharply by $85 per ounce, settling at $4,150.

Following the global trend, gold prices in Pakistan also slipped significantly.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs7,538, bringing it down to Rs437,362. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold slid by Rs6,463, reaching Rs343,732.

Silver prices also followed suit, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs15 to Rs5,110, while 10 grams of silver saw a decline of Rs129, settling at Rs4,381.

Analysts say the fall was long overdue after gold prices had been climbing steadily for weeks, reaching historic levels. Many believe profit-taking by investors and a stronger dollar played a key role in pulling gold prices down.