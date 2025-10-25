Gold prices rebound in Karachi after five-day decline

After a five-day decline, gold prices rebound in Karachi and global markets, with per tola price up Rs1,800 and renewed investor activity seen.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – After a continuous five-day slump in both global and local gold markets, prices have rebounded, bringing renewed activity to bullion trading.

According to jewellers in Karachi’s Sarafa markets, the downward trend in gold and silver prices has finally halted. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,800, reaching Rs433,662. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,543, now standing at Rs371,795.

Silver prices also climbed, with the per tola rate up by Rs57 to Rs5,124.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold became costlier by $18 per ounce, reaching $4,113.

This marks the first significant rise after several days of consistent decline, sparking renewed investor interest and movement in the gold trade.