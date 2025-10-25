SBP injects Rs4.25 trillion in market

SBP injected Rs4,245.5 billion via Reverse Repo and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah OMOs . It accepted Rs3,914.5B for 7/14-day Reverse Repo at 11.01%-11.02% and Rs331B via Mudarabah at 11.0%.

KARACHI (APP) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs4,245.5 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on October 24, 2025 and injected Rs3,914.5 billion against 27 quotes while Rs331 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase of 7-day tenor, the central bank received 18 bids cumulatively offering Rs3,643 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.00% to 11.07%. The SBP accepted Rs3,642.5 billion against 17 quotes at 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 11 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs272.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.00 to 11.10%. The SBP accepted 10 quotes amounting to Rs272 billion at 11.02% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors.

The central bank received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor offering Rs331 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.06 to 11.12% while no bid was received for the 14-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount against the 4 quotes at 11.06% rate of return.