PM Shehbaz, Qatari minister discuss new avenues for economic partnership

Pakistan and Qatar agreed to expand trade and investment ties during high-level talks in Islamabad, focusing on energy, infrastructure, and technology cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, to review bilateral relations and discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed is in Pakistan to co-chair the sixth session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC). The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations, founded on shared faith, values, and mutual respect. He also commended Qatar’s role as an influential regional mediator and a key partner for Pakistan.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. He highlighted opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and infrastructure development. The prime minister briefed the Qatari side on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the best wishes of Qatar’s leadership and reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Pakistan. He noted that the sixth JMC meeting served as a vital platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Pakistan, Qatar sign key agreements to boost $3 billion investment plan

PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for Qatar’s continued support on regional and global issues and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen cooperation at regional and multilateral forums. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement to translate their shared understanding into tangible outcomes, including stronger business-to-business connections and facilitated investment projects.

The sixth Pakistan-Qatar JMC session focused on enhancing bilateral relations and promoting collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, health, education, and cultural exchanges.

NEW AVENUES IN TRANSPORT AND ENERGY

According to the commission’s communiqué, both countries expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the transportation sector, including rail, bus, and metro systems, while prioritising green technologies such as electric vehicles, autonomous transport, and hydrogen fuel.

Pakistan also highlighted major investment opportunities for Qatar in road infrastructure projects, including the Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway (M-13) and the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway, through public-private partnerships or direct financial participation.