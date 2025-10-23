Pakistan, Qatar sign key agreements to boost $3 billion investment plan

Qatar has reaffirmed its $3 billion investment commitment to Pakistan with new agreements signed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, culture, and infrastructure.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to invest $3 billion in Pakistan as both nations signed several agreements aimed at boosting economic and technical cooperation.

The development came during the sixth session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held in Islamabad, co-chaired by Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani.

During the high-level meeting, key decisions were made to strengthen bilateral collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including investment, trade, infrastructure, transport, culture, and technology.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, multiple protocols on economic and technical cooperation were signed between the two countries. Qatar reiterated its intent to inject $3 billion in new investments across strategic sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The spokesperson said both sides agreed to enhance direct engagement between the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to streamline investment opportunities and project execution.

Pakistan and Qatar also agreed to launch an “Year of Culture” initiative to promote cooperation in the fields of media, film, and culture. The plan includes joint productions of films and television dramas, alongside cultural exchange programmes aimed at highlighting shared heritage and strengthening people-to-people ties.

In the transport sector, discussions centred on cooperation in electric, autonomous, and hydrogen-powered vehicle technologies, reflecting both nations’ focus on sustainable innovation and modern infrastructure development.

The two sides explored Qatari investment opportunities in Pakistan’s motorway and infrastructure projects, while also deciding to hold a consultative session between the aviation authorities of both countries in the near future.

An executive programme is also being developed to enhance collaboration in education and vocational training, focusing on capacity building and skill development for the Pakistani workforce.

The Ministry’s spokesperson added that the Qatar Science and Technology Park and Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority will strengthen partnership in innovation and research. Both countries also discussed the preparation of a new labour memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the employment of skilled Pakistani workers in Qatar.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain regular communication to ensure follow-up and effective implementation of JMC decisions.