Sindh fixes Rs3,500 for 40kg wheat procurement price

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a press conference said that the Sindh government will buy wheat from farmers for Rs3,500 per 40kg (a maund), adding the government will provide farmers with one sack of DAP and two sacks of urea per acre.

The CM said the government has postponed the implementation of triple tax on agricultural income, claiming tax slab has come down to the old 15 percent.

Murad Ali Shah said that the package given to farmers is worth Rs55 billion, adding, “If farmers are not helped, how they will grow wheat. The transportation of wheat cannot be banned. If support price of wheat was abolished, then we had to import it.”

The Sindh chief minister said that the support price of wheat was fixed in the previous PPP government, adding, “We did not need to import wheat for the next six years.”