PM directs Power Division to boost domestic industrial production

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the Power Division to draft policies boosting industrial production and power use, emphasizing support for agriculture and industry during a power sector reform meeting.

ISLAMABAD (APP) -Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the Power Division to develop effective policy recommendations aimed at enhancing domestic industrial production.

He also urged all institutions involved in industrial production to take comprehensive measures to facilitate investors and industrialists.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the agriculture and industrial sectors, the prime minister directed the formulation of a policy to maximize the beneficial use of the country’s power production.

“Electricity production can be best leveraged to increase the output of agricultural and industrial goods,” he said while chairing a meeting on power sector reforms.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on a potential reform package focused on the comprehensive and efficient utilization of the country’s power resources.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor on Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.