Gold and silver prices drop sharply in Karachi markets

Gold prices fall by over Rs10,600 per tola across Pakistan as international rates dip; silver also sees a Rs231 drop in local markets.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After weeks of steady increases, gold and silver prices finally took a downturn, bringing some much-needed relief to buyers across the country.

Triggered by a decline in international gold prices, the rate of gold per tola in Pakistan dropped sharply by Rs10,600. With this decrease, the price of 24-karat gold per tola now stands at Rs446,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs9,088, settling at Rs382,630.

The decline wasn't limited to gold. In domestic bullion markets, silver prices also dropped — 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs231 and is now priced at Rs5,273.

On the global front, gold prices dropped by $106 per ounce, bringing the international rate down to $4,252 per ounce.

This sudden shift in prices has sparked renewed interest among potential buyers and investors, who had been waiting for a market correction.