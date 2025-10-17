Gold peaks to fresh high after Rs14,100 per tola surge

Gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs14,100 per tola to reach Rs456,900, following a global rally. Silver also saw a rise of Rs167 per tola, reaching Rs5,504. Global gold price hit $4,358.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold on Friday registered a massive increase of Rs14,100 per tola in Pakistan in line with its record rally in international market.

The price of 24-karat per tola gold has surged to all-time high of Rs456,900 while the price of 10-gram gold hovered at Rs391,718 after a massive jump of Rs12,089.

The yellow metal saw an increase of $141 per ounce with new price standing at $4,358 in global market.

On the other hand, the silver prices surged by Rs167 per tola to Rs5,504 while the rate of 10-gram moved up by Rs143 to reach Rs4,718.

