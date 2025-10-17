Pakistan to boost meat exports, agro-tourism through Samsons Group

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in livestock development, meat exports, mountain agriculture, and agro-tourism to promote inclusive economic growth and sustainable livelihoods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a high-level meeting with a delegation of the Samsons Group of Companies.

The delegation was led by General Sir Patrick Sanders, former Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Lord Sarfaraz of Kensington, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, said a press release.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in livestock development, meat exports, mountain agriculture, and agro-tourism to promote inclusive economic growth and sustainable livelihoods in Pakistan’s rural and northern regions.

The delegation briefed the Minister on the diversified operations of Samsons Group, one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates employing over 50,000 people across hospitality, agriculture, energy, education, and meat processing sectors.

The Group has made remarkable contributions to eco-tourism and rural development through projects such as the Malam Jabba Ski Resort and Pearl Continental Malam Jabba, which have transformed Swat into a thriving hub for tourism and community-based livelihood generation.

The delegation also highlighted the success of Samsons Farm Rangpur in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, where since 2020, the company has converted 7,000 acres of barren desert land into a green and productive agricultural zone.

The Group’s agriculture portfolio, comprising Samsons Agri Farms, Samsons Seeds Company, and Cool Meat-Livestock, demonstrates its strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and food value chain development.

The representatives expressed keen interest in expanding Pakistan’s halal meat exports and sought the Ministry’s support for facilitating the export of meat and live animals to international markets.

They also emphasised closer collaboration with the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to improve livestock breeds, feed formulation, traceability, and disease control mechanisms in line with global export standards.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the Samsons Group’s initiatives and assured them of full government support for promoting modern agriculture, value addition, and export competitiveness.

He said that public-private partnerships are vital for transforming Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors, especially in mountain and arid regions, where innovative business models can uplift local communities and strengthen rural economies.

The minister welcomed the proposal to establish a Joint PARC–Samsons Working Group to design a pilot model for integrated mountain agriculture and meat value chain development in Malam Jabba Valley, which would later be replicated in Hunza, Chitral, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also underlined the importance of linking research, private investment, and community development to achieve the national goals of food security, green economic growth, and rural prosperity.

He noted that initiatives such as those led by the Samsons Group highlight Pakistan’s vast potential in agro-tourism and integrated agri-systems, which can play a crucial role in generating employment, empowering women, and ensuring climate-resilient development.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with private sector partners like Samsons Group to advance sustainable agriculture and strengthen Pakistan’s position as a key player in the global halal meat and food markets.