FinMin highlights FBR's digital transformation agenda at World Bank roundtable

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday highlighted the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan aimed at developing a modern, transparent, and efficient tax administration.

Addressing the Regional Roundtable on Digital Transformation in Tax Administration organised by the World Bank, the minister said that Pakistan’s tax collection had risen from 8.8% of GDP in 2024 to 10.24% in 2025, reflecting improved performance and stronger revenue mobilisation.

The minister highlighted that the government’s reform agenda focuses on end-to-end digitalisation of core tax processes, greater use of digital tools for deeper integration with the economy, and improved documentation.

He also underscored the initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Customs to curb under-invoicing and strengthen trade facilitation mechanisms.

Aurangzeb further emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing human resource capacity and optimizing FBR’s organisational structure to sustain efficiency and transparency across the tax system.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister also met with the S&P Global team in Washington D.C.

He appreciated the recent ratings upgrade by S&P Global and expressed satisfaction that the ratings of all three major international agencies are now aligned.

He termed this development as a strong external validation of the government’s ongoing reform agenda.

Senator Aurangzeb informed the S&P team that a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) had recently been reached with the IMF on the second review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

He also presented an overview of recent developments on the fiscal, monetary, and external sector fronts, highlighting progress achieved under the reform program.

The minister looked forward to continue engagement and constructive dialogue with S&P Global in support of Pakistan’s sustained economic stability and growth trajectory.