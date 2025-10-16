Punjab moves to tax Afghan nationals

Launch crackdown on illegal residents while Punjab has decided to tax Afghan nationals and launch a province-wide crackdown on illegal residents, with data collection, whistleblower protection

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to bring Afghan nationals into the tax net and launch a large-scale combing operation against illegal residents across the province.

The decision came during a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where authorities also agreed to compile real-time data of undocumented Afghan citizens.

According to an official statement, the government will introduce a “whistleblower system” to report illegal foreign residents.

The identity of those providing information will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety.

The Punjab government also announced plans to take strict action against unauthorized residents and their businesses, while illegal foreigners will be deported in line with the federal government’s policy.

Officials said the move aims to tighten oversight, strengthen internal security, and ensure that all residents contribute their fair share in taxes.