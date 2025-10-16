Pakistan plans to replicate Egypt's Suez Canal free zone model in its ports: minister

The move aims to attract investment in port-linked industries, logistics, and shipping, expanding Pakistan’s maritime footprint along the Arabian Sea

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A statement released after talks betwePakistan plans to replicate Egypt’s Suez Canal free zone framework across its key ports to boost industrial activity and regional trade, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said on Wednesday.

Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Egypt’s Ambassador Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan in Islamabad said Egypt has offered to share its experience in managing and regulating free zones around the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, to help Pakistan develop similar economic zones around its deep-sea ports.

“We are working hard to establish stronger links with Central Asian states and East African countries, and we can further enhance maritime connectivity with Egypt,” Chaudhry said, adding that Egypt’s success in free zone management provides a model for Pakistan’s own blue economy growth.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) is a 460-square-kilometer industrial and logistics corridor stretching along the canal. Established in 2015, it offers foreign investors tax incentives, streamlined customs procedures, and dedicated infrastructure for manufacturing, shipbuilding, and port services. The model is designed to attract global trade and industry around one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

The minister also proposed establishing “Pakistan Houses” in Africa, Central Asia and Egypt to promote trade, investment, and business partnerships, saying such centers would deepen Pakistan’s commercial engagement with regional markets.

Ambassador Hassan welcomed the proposals and said Egypt would extend technical assistance in developing frameworks for maritime and industrial zones. According to the maritime ministry statement, he praised the competitiveness of Pakistani exports, including spices, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, and rice, and said greater port connectivity could help expand their market reach.

The ministry said working groups from both sides would now draft feasibility studies for port-based free zones and joint industrial ventures.

The initiative is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader effort to diversify its trade partners and strengthen economic diplomacy through the maritime sector.