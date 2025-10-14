IMF says China must work to boost domestic demand, property sector still an issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China must rebalance its growth model towards domestic demand, which has been weak for some time due to the country's property bust, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, emphasizing a message it has long delivered to Beijing.

Gourinchas noted that China still had a lot of non-performing loans in the property sector.