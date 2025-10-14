Gold prices skyrocket in global and local markets

Gold prices soared worldwide, with a $69 rise per ounce internationally and Rs6,900 per tola locally. Experts say uncertainty and dollar strength are driving the surge.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices took a sharp turn upward on Tuesday, both in the international and local markets, hitting record highs.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $69 per ounce, reaching $4,140 per ounce, marking one of the steepest single-day gains in recent weeks.

Following the international trend, the local gold market also saw a massive surge. The price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs6,900 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs435,100 per tola, a fresh all-time high.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,916, reaching Rs373,028.

Market dealers said the sudden hike took everyone by surprise, adding that growing global uncertainty and currency fluctuations had once again pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

They added that as the dollar continues to gain strength and economic tensions mount, gold prices might remain on the higher side in the coming days.

