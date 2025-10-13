Gold prices hit record high as global rates skyrocket

Gold soared to record highs globally and locally, hitting $4,071 per ounce and Rs428,200 per tola, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid uncertainty.

KARACHI (Web Desk) — Gold prices have hit an all-time high in both global and local markets as the upward trend shows no signs of slowing down.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $55 per ounce, reaching a new peak of $4,071, marking one of the sharpest single-day increases in recent months.

Following the global surge, domestic gold prices in Pakistan also shot up sharply, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs5,500 to a record Rs428,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs4,715, touching a new high of Rs367,112.

Market analysts say the rise is driven by global uncertainty, higher demand for safe-haven assets, and continued pressure on major currencies.

Many expect prices to stay on the boil if international economic instability persists.



