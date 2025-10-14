Bulls take hold of PSX as shares gain over 4,000 points

PSX rebounded as KSE-100 surged 4,030 points to 162,474.10, up 2.54%, recovering from a major dip a day earlier. Trading volume hit 1.36B shares, with Rs62.46B in share value.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls have regained control of the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday a day after it recorded massive bearish trend.

The KSE-100 index has gained whooping 4,030.68 points to reach 162,474.10 points, reflecting a positive change of 2.54 percent, compared to previous close of 158,443.42.

A day earlier, the stock market shed massive 4,654.77 points, showing a negative change of 2.85 percent, closing at 158,443.42 points against 163,098.19 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,365,703,374 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,401,248,178 shares in the previous session, while the share value stood at Rs62.465 billion against Rs47.794 billion previously.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; of these, 74 recorded gains, 375 sustained losses, and 33 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, along with his team, has commenced his official engagements in Washington DC, as he arrived to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

The minister began his official engagements with a meeting with Regional Vice President, IFC for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan Riccardo Puliti, said a news release.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted strong macroeconomic indicators of the country.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated IFC’s partnership with Pakistan, its role in scaling up private sector investment including through multi-billion-dollar investments in support of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

He agreed to achieve early financial closure of the IFC’s flagship Reko Diq project. He also welcomed the new regional set-up of IFC with a regional office in Islamabad.