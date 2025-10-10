CAA allows Serene Air to operate temporary flights to bring back stranded passengers

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted SereneAir temporary permission to operate flights for two weeks to repatriate passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia.

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given temporary approval to SereneAir to operate special flights aimed at bringing home Pakistani passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia.

According to an official notification issued by the CAA, the airline has been granted two weeks to carry out these repatriation flights.

Hundreds of passengers who had purchased SereneAir tickets had been stuck in Saudi Arabia for several days after the airline’s flight operations were suspended recently.

The CAA said this temporary relaxation was made to ease passengers’ difficulties and ensure that they get back home safely.

Read also: CAA grounds private airline, suspends air operator certificate

SereneAir had its flight operations put on hold a few days ago due to operational issues, but the latest permission will allow it to get back in the air—at least for now—to complete the repatriation process.

