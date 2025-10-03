CAA grounds private airline, suspends air operator certificate

The Civil Aviation Authority has grounded a private airline for not having any aircraft; suspension will only be lifted once planes are back on deck.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clipped the wings of a private airline by suspending its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and imposing a ban on all operations.

According to a CAA spokesperson, the drastic step was taken after it came to light that the airline had no aircraft available to run its scheduled flights.

Once the matter surfaced, the regulator wasted no time and pulled the plug on the airline’s operations.

The spokesperson added that the certificate may only be restored if the airline manages to bring aircraft back into service. Until then, the suspension will remain in place.