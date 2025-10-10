Gold prices drop while silver hits record high in Pakistan

Gold prices took a tumble in Pakistan, but silver went through the roof, reaching its highest level ever.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — The prices of precious metals moved in opposite directions on Thursday, as gold became cheaper while silver hit a record high in the local market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs4,578, settling at Rs420,600.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs3,924 to Rs360,597.

In the international market, gold prices also slipped, dropping by $44 to $3,995 per ounce.

On the flip side, silver prices soared in Pakistan, with the rate per tola climbing by Rs34 to Rs5,100, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs29.42 to Rs4,372.42.

Globally, silver was trading at $50.13 per ounce, reflecting its strong upward trend.

Analysts say that gold lost its shine due to fluctuations in the global market, while silver stole the spotlight, driven by increasing industrial demand and investor interest.