Gold, silver prices remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The gold and silver prices remained steady across the country on Friday, according to the latest data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs407,778, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold was priced at Rs349,603. Similarly, 10 grams of 22-karat gold was available at Rs320,481.

On the international front, the price of gold remained unchanged at $3,865 per ounce, reflecting stable trends in global markets.

In the silver market, the rate of 24-karat silver per tola was recorded at Rs 4,839, while 10 grams of silver stood at Rs4,148. The international silver price was reported at $47.40 per ounce.