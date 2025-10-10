Pakistan launches sea turtle protection project to boost seafood exports

TEDs would help reduce accidental turtle capture, mitigate concerns from fishermen over shrimp loss and ensure Pakistan meets international sustainability standards.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has launched a Rs90 million project to protect endangered sea turtles caught in shrimp trawling nets, the government said on Thursday, part of efforts to make its fishing industry more sustainable and boost seafood exports to the UD, EU and GCC countries.

The initiative, announced on Thursday by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, includes the free distribution and installation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs), hands-on training for trawler crews, and data monitoring to assess their impact on shrimp catch efficiency and net performance.

A Turtle Excluder Device is a specialized mechanism fitted into shrimp trawl nets that allows sea turtles and other large marine animals to escape while retaining shrimp.

“Pakistan currently sells shrimp at a comparatively low rate of about $2 per kilogram,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the Press Information Department.

“With TED compliance and improved international certification, the price could rise to $6 per kilogram, unlocking new opportunities in lucrative markets including the US, EU, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

Chaudhry said the introduction of TEDs would help reduce accidental turtle capture, mitigate concerns from fishermen over shrimp loss and ensure Pakistan meets international sustainability standards. He added that Pakistan’s shrimp exports currently stand at around $100 million annually. TED compliance and continued adherence to international standards could, he said, triple export volumes and expand access to premium markets in the US, GCC, and Europe.

The minister said the project aligns with Pakistan’s commitments on marine biodiversity conservation and sustainable fishing, enhancing the country’s credibility in global seafood trade.

“This initiative will showcase Pakistan’s commitment to responsible marine resource management, enhancing its reputation in global seafood trade,” Chaudhry said, warning that non-compliance could risk future export restrictions:

“One hundred percent TED compliance and credible enforcement will be ensured. Continued non-compliance risks further deterioration of Pakistan’s seafood exports under international traceability regimes.”

Pakistan already exports shrimp and other seafood products to several GCC countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman, which account for a significant share of its seafood trade. The government hopes that improved certification and traceability measures will further strengthen this foothold in Gulf markets.

In August 2025, the United States lifted its four-year ban on Pakistani seafood imports after a US inspection team found that the country’s fisheries now meet American standards for protecting marine mammals during fishing operations. The decision restored access to one of the world’s largest seafood markets, valued at over $6 billion annually, and is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.

The new sea turtle protection project, Chaudhry said, will help sustain that access and demonstrate Pakistan’s long-term compliance with global sustainability standards.

The initiative is being supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA), the Sindh Trawler Owners and Fisheries Association (STOFA) and the Karachi Fish Harbor Authority, among others.