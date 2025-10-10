Over 600 Pakistani business firms registered in China

25 mango hot water treatment plants, 21 citrus cold treatment plants, and 103 rice companies have been officially registered with China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC)

ISLAMABAD (APP) - More than 600 Pakistani companies have now registered with Chinese authorities across various sectors, marking a significant expansion in Pakistan’s market access and trade presence in China.

As many as 25 mango hot water treatment plants, 21 citrus cold treatment plants, and 103 rice companies have been officially registered with China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), Wealth Pakistan reported, quoting official documents.

In addition, 15 rapeseed meal firms, 106 cherry exporters, 175 seafood companies, 185 sesame seed processors, 10 fish meal producers, and seven defatted bone companies have completed registration, with several other categories currently in process.

New export categories — including onions, donkey hides, and dairy products — are also under review for approval, indicating a broadening of Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial export base to China.

The Commercial Mission of Pakistan in China has played a crucial role in facilitating these registrations by connecting Pakistani exporters and chambers of commerce with local commerce bureaus and guiding them through the official procedures.

The Mission has supported over 10 Pakistani enterprises in registering on leading Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Douyin and JD.com, enabling online sales of products including jewellery, pink salt, pine nuts, rice, handicrafts, and carpets.

The Commercial Mission is currently handling about five trade and investment queries per month, providing Pakistani firms with information on import regulations, port clearance procedures, and Chinese market policies.

It also coordinates with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Board of Investment (BOI), and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to facilitate visas for business delegations and exporters.

The rising number of company registrations and strengthened institutional coordination reflect growing confidence between Chinese importers and Pakistani exporters, which will also enhance Pakistan’s visibility in China’s massive consumer market and reinforce bilateral efforts to deepen trade and investment cooperation.

