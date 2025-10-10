Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $19.81 billion

Despite external debt repayments, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $19,810.4 million as of 3 October 2025

KARACHI (APP) - Despite external debt repayments, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $19,810.4 million as of 3 October 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $ 14,420.1 million.

“During the week ended on 03-Oct-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 20 million to US$ 14,420.1 million,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves, adding that SBP has executed external debt repayments including repayment of Pakistan Sovereign Euro Bond of US$500 million during the week.

However, a slight decrease was observed in the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks, which decreased by $ 6 million to $ 5,390.3 million, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on September 26, 2025, were $ 19,796.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves of $ 14,400.4 million while the commercial banks held $ 5,396.3 million.

