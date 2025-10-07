ECB's Lagarde says she hopes France will produce a budget in time

PARIS (Reuters) - EU institutions monitoring political developments in France hope France will be able to deliver a budget in time, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday in Paris.

France's deepening political crisis is disrupting the 2026 budget process, raising the likelihood that emergency legislation will be needed to keep the government running from the start of next year.

It also means that France will also likely not be able to present updated plans to Paris' EU partners in the coming weeks for reducing what is the euro zone's biggest budget deficit.

"I think all European bodies are closely watching the current developments and strongly hope that ways will be found to meet international commitments, particularly regarding submission of the budget within the deadlines," Lagarde told a business conference in Paris.