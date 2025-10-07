Anosh Ahmed, through his foundation, installs clean water units to address Karachi's water crisis

For many families, safe and reliable access to drinking water means fewer illnesses, reduced expenses, and greater stability in their daily routines.

Water scarcity has long been one of Karachi’s most pressing challenges, with thousands of families relying on costly water tankers or unsafe sources for daily use. To address this, Anosh Ahmed, through his foundation, has installed two submersible clean water units in underserved communities, offering much-needed relief to residents struggling with the city’s chronic shortages.

The initiative, dedicated as Eesal-e-Sawab for Ahmed’s late father, represents both a personal tribute and a public service. Residents say the water units have already begun changing lives. For many families, safe and reliable access to drinking water means fewer illnesses, reduced expenses, and greater stability in their daily routines.

Each site has been engineered for durability and sustainability. The submersible pumps are drilled to a depth of 350 feet with an 8-inch diameter bore, ensuring long-term groundwater access. A storage tank, faucet system, and full plumbing setup make it easy for residents to collect water safely and efficiently. Local volunteers have also received basic training to help maintain the units and keep them running smoothly.

In a reflection of Anosh Ahmed’s philosophy of serving humanity beyond religion or sect, the two water units were installed in diverse communities. One is located in Orangi Town, a predominantly Muslim area that has long faced severe water shortages. The second is placed in Sector 11-H, near Saint Joseph Church, where Karachi’s Christian community has also struggled with limited water supply.

The initiative was inaugurated with prayers led by Rev. Fr. Warrior Wilson Gorey, who offered blessings for both the project and Ahmed’s father. Community leaders emphasized that the effort goes beyond just water, symbolizing unity and care for all citizens regardless of faith.

For local residents, the impact is already profound. Mothers no longer need to walk long distances in sweltering heat to fetch water, and children can focus on education rather than helping their families carry heavy containers. With high summer temperatures worsening Karachi’s water shortages, the timing of the project could not be more critical.

By providing a free, safe, and consistent water supply, the initiative directly reduces health risks tied to contaminated sources and strengthens communities facing financial strain.

About Anosh Ahmed

Anosh Ahmed is a philanthropist and entrepreneur with a long track record of supporting underserved communities across Pakistan, the Middle East, and the United States. Through his foundation, he has led more than 30 humanitarian campaigns addressing food insecurity, medical support, disaster response, and educational access. His work is defined by a hands-on approach, inclusivity, and a commitment to delivering projects that create long-term impact.

The foundation has announced plans to monitor water usage at both sites to ensure fair access. A community scheduling system will help avoid overcrowding, and local caretakers will continue receiving maintenance support. With this model in place, Ahmed hopes to replicate similar projects in other parts of Karachi where water shortages remain a daily struggle.

For the residents now benefiting from these clean water units, the project is more than just infrastructure. It is a source of dignity, stability, and hope, proof that with the right mix of compassion and investment, even the city’s deepest challenges can be addressed.