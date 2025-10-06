Bloodbath at PSX as benchmark index sheds nearly 3,000 points

PSX opened the week with volatile trading, dropping over 1,600 points intraday before recovering. Trading volume was 1.57 billion shares worth Rs 78.66 billion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant dip on opening day of the new business week amid profit-taking rally by investors.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index shed 2,990.71 points to drop to 165,997.36, compared to previous close of 168,990.07 points.

This drop comes amid ongoing market fluctuations, as investors closely observing ongoing talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In previous session, the benchmark index gained 500.44 points, showing a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 168,990.07 points against 168,489.63 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,346,286 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,573,381,774 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 78.66 billion against Rs 70.19 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 485 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 201 recorded gains, 254 sustained losses, whereas 30 remained unchanged.

